Ben Affleck Leaves Rare Comment on Girlfriend Ana de Armas’ New Photos Following Recent Vacation Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Instagram official — well, sort of! The Oscar winner and his upcoming co-star teased fans over their relationship after the actress and this past season’s Academy Award nominee posted a set of photos of herself to Instagram taken by her new beau during their recent vacation in Costa Rica. In the breathtaking, romantic snaps captured by Affleck during their sunset stroll on the beach, the 47-year-old dad-of-three took to de Armas’ post to leave a rare comment, teasing: “Photo credit pls.”

In the first photo posted in the carousel, the Knives Out actress shows off a gorgeous photo highlighting her glowing complexion with ocean waves crashing behind her. In the shots that followed, Affleck seemingly got creative with some blurry snaps of the 31-year-old, where she can be seen frolicking in the sands. The moment between the two was captured by paparazzi just days before with de Armas wearing the red, beach dress as Affleck snapped photos of her with his professional handheld camera. The two were first spotted in Cuba on a vacation together, photographed by a number of fans.

The Good Will Hunting star and de Armas reportedly met before they were cast opposite each other in their upcoming film, Deep Water — a psychological thriller about a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and begin playing deadly mind games with one another, until they start seeing those around them dying.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the two are still spending a lot of time together with Affleck and de Armas taking a stroll together around Pacific Palisades, according to the Daily Mail. With the two dressed casually, they also engaged in some tender PDA with the 31-year-old hugging Affleck.

In an interview with Good Morning America last month, Affleck admitted at the time that while he was not dating seriously, he is hopeful for a future full of love and peace with the right person. “I have a career that I really like and I’m proud of,” he told Diane Sawyer. “I would love to have — a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

