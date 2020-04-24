Ben Affleck Smoking With Coronavirus Mask Sparks Spirited Response on Social Media

Photos of Ben Affleck smoking have become some of the most widely used memes on social media. Now, the actor has blessed the internet with another, this time while wearing a coronavirus mask in an unusual manner. Notably, the photo has sparked quite a spirited response on Twitter, prompting many to weigh in on the look.

In the photo, Affleck in seen smoking a cigarette while wearing a black coronavirus mask. What makes the photo most interesting, is that the mask is pulled up, covering his nose. The photo has been circulating online, with many social media users commenting on it. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the picture.