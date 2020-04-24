Ben Affleck Smoking With Coronavirus Mask Sparks Spirited Response on Social Media
Photos of Ben Affleck smoking have become some of the most widely used memes on social media. Now, the actor has blessed the internet with another, this time while wearing a coronavirus mask in an unusual manner. Notably, the photo has sparked quite a spirited response on Twitter, prompting many to weigh in on the look.
In the photo, Affleck in seen smoking a cigarette while wearing a black coronavirus mask. What makes the photo most interesting, is that the mask is pulled up, covering his nose. The photo has been circulating online, with many social media users commenting on it. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the picture.
... incredible! pic.twitter.com/PdCwD6vNzo— Chris Black (@donetodeath) April 24, 2020
somewhere a dragon has a back tattoo of this ben affleck— stay inside stay alive so we can get baseball back (@ryanfingawesome) April 24, 2020
I will be thinking about this for such a long time— Elly Ayling (@pixellyjpg) April 24, 2020
is that Ben Affleck?— Brooke Cain (@brookecain) April 24, 2020
this year’s halloween costume is SORTED— Kat Henning (@kathenning) April 24, 2020
this is a real "open for a surprise" moment that i wasn't ready for— Andrea Masenda (@andreamasenda) April 24, 2020
Proper alternative is a cigarette sized hole in the mask.— Matt in Wyandotte (@mattinwyandotte) April 24, 2020
The fct that several people have sent me this is truly sending me 😂— 5'1 Wonder (@karaisshort) April 24, 2020
My sad king— Jawn C. Reilly (@luisnicomorales) April 24, 2020
Ben is winning me over wirh these pap pics 🤷🏿♀️— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) April 24, 2020
pls respect my privacy— Cameron Dailey-Ruddy (@cdaileyruddy) April 24, 2020
Ben Affleck gonna be the last man standing at the end of this apocalypse pic.twitter.com/WPdJEshhdo— reesh (@KrisJennerTD) April 24, 2020
finally another photo to add to the ben affleck smoking through the pain of existence canon pic.twitter.com/Pk2WNMTbzD— emma (@emamma_mia) April 24, 2020
Gotta respect the full Ben affleck pandemic lean in pic.twitter.com/vGgHKoa3aC— tom_tuna (@tom_tuna) April 24, 2020
Ben Affleck candids always capture the zeitgeist. https://t.co/vURjflvyEp— Julien Devereux (@jndevereux) April 24, 2020