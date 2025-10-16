Mr. Feeny Actor William Daniels Makes Surprise Cameo for Danielle Fishel’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine

Tuesday’s tear-filled episode of Dancing With the Stars included a sweet and nostalgic Boy Meets World reunion.

Mr. Feeny actor, William Daniels, 98, joined former co-star Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, in the ballroom.

This week on DWTS was Dedication Night, and saw the celebrity contestants choosing a loved one to join them in the routine for their dedication. Fishel dedicated her routine to Daniels, and she and Pashkov did the Jive to the Boy Meets World theme song by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal. Daniels was at one end of the ballroom, complete with a desk and an office layout, while Fishel and Pashkov were dressed in ‘90s outfits, with Fishel even having crimped hair.

At the end of the routine, Fishel and Pashkov rejoined Williams at the desk, where he was sitting and holding a piece of paper to mimic homework with an A+ on it. Additionally, many Boy Meets World stars were in the audience to cheer on their co-stars, including Will Friedle, Betsy Randle, William Russ, Trina McGee, Matthew Lawrence, Alex Désert, and Bonnie Bartlett, who is also Williams’ wife.

The dance was nostalgic and as sweet as ever, and even though they only scored a 29 out of 40, it was still many people’s favorite for the night. It also showed how much the series, especially Daniels, whom Fishel looked up to her entire life, as she revealed in her package before the routine. She also credited Daniels for her becoming the professional she is today due to his kindness, professionalism, and mentorship during the show.

BOY MEETS WORLD – “Class Pre-Union” – Airdate: November 26, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) WILLIAM DANIELS;DANIELLE FISHEL

Both Fishel and Williams starred on Boy Meets World for the entirety of the ABC sitcom’s seven-season run from 1993 to 2000. Fishel reprised her role as Topanga Matthews in the Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017. Williams, meanwhile, appeared in five episodes. The two also occasionally do conventions together with other Boy Meets World stars, so there is a lot of love throughout the cast.

Luckily, the Boy Meets World cast didn’t have to see their co-star going home, because no one was eliminated at the end of Dedication Night. The remaining 10 couples will be going through to Wicked Night next week, which will feature guest judge, Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.