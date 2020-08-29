Bella Thorne Slammed by Adult Film Stars After $2 Million OnlyFans Payday
Bella Thorne surprised a lot of fans and onlookers with her OnlyFans success. In just one week, Thorne earned a reported $2 million from the site known for its connection to adult film workers and other mature personalities. But according to Rolling Stone and other reports, sex workers and adult film personalities are furious at the 22-year-old actress.
Not only were they upset that she made $2 million from the platform, but that success has also led to OnlyFans limiting the amount users can charge their fans. While many could charge $200 for content before, selling directly to fans can now only charge $50 max.
"There was no notification," worker Savannah Solo told Rolling Stone. "We are now just suddenly unable to [receive a] tip over $100 and price a PPV over $50." Fans can subscribe to individual personalities for a monthly fee on OnlyFans, with the additional tips and other specials tossed into the mix.
The platform reportedly lowered the amount for tips and select posts to $100 and $50, respectively, but also seemed to extend payment timelines from seven days to 30 days according to the outlet. OnlyFans did clarify that they would only apply that change to individual accounts in specific countries.
There is no confirmation that Thorne's account and post led to these changes. Many of the accusations were posted to Instagram by angry OnlyFans users, alleging Thorne's followers attempt to get refunds after the actress posted photos she claimed were "nude" and charged $200 for access.
Rolling Stone added that they couldn't confirm Thorne's account was featured in screenshots making the rounds on Instagram. OnlyFans did address the transaction limits through a spokesperson.
"Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits," the platform said. "We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user."
Still, this didn't stop people from lashing out on social media and claiming Thorne "broke" or "ruined" OnlyFans for adult performers and sex workers.
prevnext
Bella Thorne;— MillennialLondoner (Claire) (@MillennialLDNer) August 28, 2020
- Hopped on OnlyFans with no intent on taking it seriously
- Made 2 milli in 48 hours
- Scammed her fans
- Ruined the platform for other creators
- Cause OF to cap pricing
- Financially impacted other creators
- Exploited the platform to make a movie... pic.twitter.com/VfyaeQt3hq
Bella Thorne really ruined a good thing for people who actually use onlyfans to make a living and pay bills.— Sahlt (@AlyciaTyre) August 28, 2020
prevnext
If you don’t understand why every sex worker hates Bella Thorne’s stinky guts and how she endangered the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of creators, let me explain it for you! First, Bella Thorne made an OF & made $1m in her first day. This isn’t the bad part.— Erika Onlyfans Hoedewald (@erikaheidewald) August 28, 2020
prevnext
so because of bella thorne, i will not have ANY money this month to pay for rent, food, meds etc., which means i may have to move back into my old abusive home. this is devastating. my cashapp is $kodytai https://t.co/EwsmPAX9qq— voted #1 sexiest gamer by the ghost of john mccain (@elefsismyhearth) August 28, 2020
One of my subs saw my tweets where I was moaning about Bella Thorne and they said how sorry they were and ended up tipping me $100 in total and bought some content. This is the energy I wanna see. Tip your fave SWers today because we’ve all been fucked over by Bella.— Mia Cole (@MiaCole_XXX) August 28, 2020
prevnext
This Bella Thorne situation is exactly what @JoeBudden was talking about on the last pod, celebrities entering a field and fucking up the market for everybody else— Shakima Reels (@Spencee_daddy) August 29, 2020
out of all the beautiful and actual hardworking sex workers out there...some of you chose to give your money to bella thorne..— dani (@gloombugg) August 28, 2020
prevnext
Bella Thorne saw all the backlash against her and decided to keep doing what she does best - lying, scamming, and harming sex workers! pic.twitter.com/U8ht3IzNSz— Erika Onlyfans Hoedewald (@erikaheidewald) August 29, 2020
After reading what Bella Thorne's actions caused for Only Fans creators; The YouTube community offers it's sympathies as we too were also screwed over by a former Disney channel numbnut. pic.twitter.com/AXrmhtJ5Xn— Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) August 28, 2020
prev
bella thorne is the fyre fest of onlyfans— 𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚡𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚊 (@alexxxandria23) August 28, 2020