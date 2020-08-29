Bella Thorne Slammed by Adult Film Stars After $2 Million OnlyFans Payday

Bella Thorne surprised a lot of fans and onlookers with her OnlyFans success. In just one week, Thorne earned a reported $2 million from the site known for its connection to adult film workers and other mature personalities. But according to Rolling Stone and other reports, sex workers and adult film personalities are furious at the 22-year-old actress.

Not only were they upset that she made $2 million from the platform, but that success has also led to OnlyFans limiting the amount users can charge their fans. While many could charge $200 for content before, selling directly to fans can now only charge $50 max.

"There was no notification," worker Savannah Solo told Rolling Stone. "We are now just suddenly unable to [receive a] tip over $100 and price a PPV over $50." Fans can subscribe to individual personalities for a monthly fee on OnlyFans, with the additional tips and other specials tossed into the mix.

The platform reportedly lowered the amount for tips and select posts to $100 and $50, respectively, but also seemed to extend payment timelines from seven days to 30 days according to the outlet. OnlyFans did clarify that they would only apply that change to individual accounts in specific countries.

There is no confirmation that Thorne's account and post led to these changes. Many of the accusations were posted to Instagram by angry OnlyFans users, alleging Thorne's followers attempt to get refunds after the actress posted photos she claimed were "nude" and charged $200 for access.

Rolling Stone added that they couldn't confirm Thorne's account was featured in screenshots making the rounds on Instagram. OnlyFans did address the transaction limits through a spokesperson.

"Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits," the platform said. "We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user."

Still, this didn't stop people from lashing out on social media and claiming Thorne "broke" or "ruined" OnlyFans for adult performers and sex workers.