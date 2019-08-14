Bella Thorne to Make Directorial Debut With a Pornhub Movie

Bella Thorne is certainly shedding her days as a Disney Channel star. The 21-year-old announced that she will be making her directorial debut in the porn industry. She will be producing a film entitled Her and Him that will make its premiere on Sept. 15 at The Oldenburg Film Festival held in Germany. The film will also be made available on Pornhub.

The plot is described as, “an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.”

Thorne’s production will cast Abella Danger as the star of the film.

“The process of shooting was quite interesting because had, you know, real-life [expletive] on set, which I have never shot before,” said Thorne in the trailer.

“What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario,” Thorne said. “My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.”

She has expressed in directing before, one time holding out hope that she would produce a Christmas horror movie, according to the interview.

“And instead, I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision. Sometimes you got into it thinking that you want something specific, and then you totally change your mind and you don’t go with that idea at all.”

Thorne rose to fame on the Disney Channel after starring in Shake It Up alongside Zendaya. She also had a leading role in Famous in Love on Freeform and previously played a role in MTV’s adaptation of Scream. She has since distanced herself from the childhood roles she’s played. Her Instagram feed has taken on a much more adult following with photos ranging from lingerie to topless.

In June, Thorne released her first book entitled “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.” The novel “chronicles her personal struggles, relationships, and wild-child lifestyle, all with her trademark wit and wisdom.”