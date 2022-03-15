Bella Hadid Admits to Major Plastic Surgery Procedure After Years of Denying It

Bella Hadid admitted to getting a major plastic surgery procedure when she was 14 and now regrets it. The 25-year-old, the youngest daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, long denied getting any plastic surgery procedures, but she opened up about getting a nose job as a teen in a new Vogue interview. Hadid also opened up about struggling with self-image while growing up as the younger sister of Gigi Hadid, 26.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid told Vogue. “I think I would have grown into it.” Hadid went on to deny allegations that she got her eyes lifted, lips filled, or jaw shaved. She blames rumors about her getting these procedures on an old photo of her as a teenager where she looked “puffy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” Hadid said. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that.” Although she has “no issue” with those who do get lip fillers, Hadid said it is not for her. As for allegations of getting an eye lift, Hadid said she uses face tape, the “oldest trick in the book,” as she put it.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” Hadid said. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hadid spoke about growing up in Gigi’s shadow. She recalled being called the “uglier sister,” noting she “wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing.” Hadid was told this enough that she started to believe it. “I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety-what was I doing getting into this business?” Hadid said. “But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

While some may accuse her of only succeeding in the modeling industry because of her privileged upbringing and coming from a family, Hadid pointed to her strong track record to prove she deserves what she’s worked for. “People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act,” she said. “But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a— off.”

Hadid has spoken about her insecurities in the past. In a 2018 InStyle interview, Hadid said she had to “learn how” to be confident after being bullied for having “big hips” and a “weird face.” In that same interview, she denied getting extensive plastic surgery. “We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips,” she said at the time. “I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”