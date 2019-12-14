Bella Hadid Reveals Stunning Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover

Bella Hadid looked almost unrecognizable in a new video she made for Alexander Wang, released on Dec. 7. In the clip, the usually brunette supermodel donned a platinum blonde look while playing Pictionary with the fashion designer. However, the platinum blonde look was short-lived, as Hadid shared another photo from a different shoot on Friday, showing her back to being a brunette.

Hadid, 23, donned the icy blonde look for an Alexander Wang Collection 1 2020 photoshoot. She shared one of the pictures on Instagram on Dec. 10. According to HollywoodLife, the hair was done by hairstylist Jimmy Paul, who used gel to give Hadid a “wet hair” appearance. Yumi Lee did the makeup and her nails were by Mei Kwajiri.

“I thought she was Gwen Stefani for a long hot minute,” one fan wrote after seeing the Pictionary video.

“I’m SO not used to seeing Bella BEACH blonde! I like it,” another wrote.

This was at least Hadid’s fifth hair makeover of 2019. Just days before the Alexander Wang video was published, she showed off a long hairstyle at Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Show in Miami. On Nov. 15, she wore a bob haircut at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris.

Hadid’s blonde hair look did not last too long. Her more recent pictures show her with a short brunette look. On Friday, she shared a picture from a photoshoot for her Chrioe Hearts + Bella collection with her newest look.

Since Hadid is jet-setting around the world so frequently, she decided to donate 600 tress to be planted, 20 for each flight she took in September, October and November. On Nov. 27, she took to Instagram, where she said she would probably continue donating trees until the end of the year to help reverse the carbon footprint left behind by her flights.

“It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love,” Hadid wrote. “I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome.”

Hadid later admitted, “I know it’s not much, but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help. Think about the animals too [heart] anyways, once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends.”

