Kendall Jenner Reveals Footage of Her Kissing Bella Hadid Wishing Her a Happy Birthday

Kendall Jenner is showing her affection for close friend Bella Hadid in a new birthday post! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo to her Instagram story of the two models kissing. The video clip was taken from part of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary Look Mom: I Can Fly.

“Happy birthday sexy,” Jenner captioned the photo as she’s seen straddling the birthday girl while the two models give each other a quick kiss on the lips before Hadid burst out in laughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The supermodel celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday and shared several photos and videos to her own Instagram stories that her friends posted to theirs.

Click here to see photo.

During an interview with Vogue’s April issue, Jenner addressed — and laughed off — the rumors that she might be gay due to her being so private about her love life.

“I like my private life,” she confessed. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she added. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Hadid is all smiles now, but a few months ago she and her sisters Gigi Hadid and Alana Hadid were “traumatized” after they were robbed in Greece. The sisters were on the island of Mykonos celebrating Alana’s birthday when the robbery took place inside their vacation villa. The sisters went out for a night of fun and came back to missing jewelry, clothing, sunglasses and purses.

Their dad Mohamed Hadid said his daughters were “traumatized” after the event. Not only that, but they felt that police in the area weren’t taking their report seriously, therefore they quickly left the island to return to America.

“Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere,” Gigi wrote on her Gi’sponsables account.

As for Gigi, she was all smiles a few weeks ago after being seen out with former Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. However, it’s been reported that the two are over after Cameron gave fans a clue saying, “I may be single” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.