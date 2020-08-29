Barack Obama Shares Stirring Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: 'What a Use of His Years'

✖

Many around the world are remembering actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. In addition to many of his Marvel co-stars sharing kind words in tribute, numerous politicians have also spoken out on the actor's untimely death. On Twitter, former President Barack Obama recalled the time when he met Boseman years prior, writing that the late actor was an incredibly "blessed" individual.

Obama retweeted one of Boseman's own tweets from 2016 that chronicled their meeting. In the original tweet, the Marshall actor posted a photo of the pair together and thanked the former president for his service and his advice. On Saturday, the former president noted Boseman came to the White House back when he was filming the 2013 film 42, in which the actor portrayed baseball legend, Jackie Robinson. Obama wrote that Boseman came to the White House to work with children. He continued to write that you could tell immediately that he was "blessed."

Obama went on to note that Boseman is such a role model in the Black community and that he served that role throughout his own personal battle with cancer, a notion which he wrote was an incredible "use of his years."

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Obama isn't the only politician who is remembering Boseman fondly. Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidency, took to Twitter on Friday night to issue his condolences to the actor's family. He wrote that Boseman's power transcended what viewers saw on screen, and added, "From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even superheroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time." Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also spoke out on this tragic news. Harris actually appeared alongside Boseman at the Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants March that took place in Los Angeles in June 2018.

"Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble," Harris wrote alongside a photo of herself and Boseman at the June 2018 event. "He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family." As many have pointed out, Boseman's final post on Twitter and Instagram was a message of support for Harris. On Aug. 11, he shared his excitement over the fact that she would be joining Biden on the Democratic ticket and urged his followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.