Chadwick Boseman Dead: See ‘Black Panther’ Star’s Inspirational Final Twitter Post

Chadwick Boseman's final post on Twitter and Instagram was a photo of the Black Panther star with California Sen. Kamala Harris, celebrating her selection as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Boseman's family announced his death from cancer on Friday. He was 43.

The Twitter post with Harris was taken at the Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants March in Los Angeles in June 2018. "YES [Harris]," Boseman wrote on Aug. 11, adding three clapping emojis and the hashtags "When We All Vote" and "Vote 2020." After Boseman's death was announced, the post became a venue for fans to share their sadness and condolences. "God, Chadwick..! There was soooo much for you left to do in this life," one person wrote. "May you rest in peace. I'm happy you got to go surrounded by loved ones. Finally, thank you, Chadwick. You've done so so much good for this life. Thank you."

"Condolences to his family. Far far too young and a great person from everything I heard," one fan wrote. Another added, "Thank you for sharing your art and your gift with the world. It may not look like it now, but we are a better and a stronger place for it. You will continue to inspire."

Boseman's family also shared a statement on his Instagram page, as well as a smiling photo of the actor. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and it recently progressed to stage IV, they said. Boseman never publicly discussed his diagnosis. He died at home with his wife and family by his side. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. "

Boseman was best known for playing T'Challa, the Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played the character in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He also carved out a niche for himself in biopics on Black historical figures, playing Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017). His last film released before his death was Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods, released earlier this year.