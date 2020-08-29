Joe Biden Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Death: 'He Inspired Generations'

✖

Many around the world are remembering Chadwick Boseman in light of his passing. On Friday, it was reported that Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Following the tragic news, Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidency, issued his condolences to Boseman's family. His message came weeks after Boseman publicly voiced his support for the former vice president's campaign, as his final Twitter and Instagram message included a photo of himself with Sen. Kamala Harris, who was recently announced as Biden's running mate.

Biden wrote on Twitter that Boseman's power transcended anything that fans saw on screen. He touched upon the many roles that the actor played over the years from King T'Challa to Jackie Robinson. The presidential nominee specifically noted that Boseman "inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want" including superheroes. He ended his statement by writing that he and his wife, Jill Biden, are praying for Boseman's loved ones during this hard time.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Just like Biden, Harris also took to social media in order to share her condolences in light of Boseman's death. She posted a photo from their appearance at the Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants March that took place in Los Angeles in June 2018. The California senator wrote, "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family." As previously mentioned, Boseman's final post on both Twitter and Instagram included a photo from this same event. On Aug. 11, the Black Panther star shared his excitement over the fact that Harris was chosen to be Biden's running mate in the upcoming presidential election. He also urged his followers to vote, as he added a couple of hashtags including "When We All Vote."

Boseman's team confirmed his passing by issuing a statement on his social media accounts. The statement read, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."