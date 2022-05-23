Bam Margera Hospitalized After Skateboarding Accident

✖

Bam Margera is on the road to recovery after a terrifying skateboarding accident left him in the hospital. The Jackass star required a trip to the emergency room after he broke his wrist for the 10th time and dislocated his elbow in a freak skateboarding as he left an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Mragera confirmed the accident to TMZ, telling the outlet that during a 30-minute break in his AA meeting, he headed over the skatepark just across the street to attempting to successfully do a skateboarding trick he hadn't done in over a year. Things did not go as planned, and the trick ended disastrously, with Margera's "arm bending backward and bones nearly breaking his skin." Margera ended up in the hospital, even sharing photos from his hospital bed with the outlet. While the skateboarding trick in question wasn't captured on camera, Margera was sporting a cast on his arm in a Sunday Instagram photo with musician Raven Gray.

Margera is notably no stranger to scary injuries. In fact, he told TMZ that this is the 10th time he's broken the same wrist. However, his recovery this time will be a bit different than those past injuries, as Margera said he will not be taking any pain medications. Clarifying his decision, Margera noted that he is in addiction recovery, something that he said is going very well.

Margera's scary accident came just days after marked a major milestone in his sobriety journey. In mid-May, the Jackass star celebrated one year of working through a treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. He marked the occasion on Instagram, where he shared a photo with "1 Year!" written on his hand. He captioned the snapshot, "ONE YEAR of treatment," adding in the hashtags, "f- Yeah," "bam's back" and "bam's free."

According to Margera, who spoke to TMZ at the time, he just recently finished the year-long program at a facility in Florida. Margera is continuing in his sobriety journey, though, and said he would continue to attend outpatient treatment classes for the next couple of months. Currently, Margera is living near his rehab center in Boca Raton with his wife Nikki and son Pheonix, who recently moved in after he was able to live outside of the treatment center. Margera added that he eventually wants to move back to Southern California to work with sober skaters on future projects.