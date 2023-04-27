Bam Margera Arrested After Warrant Issued

Bam Margera has been arrested after turning himself in on a warrant that was previously issued for the Jackass alum. According to TMZ, the former pro skater took to Instagram to share an update himself. He explained that he'd surrendered and later been released on charges of assault against his brother, Jess Margera, whom he plans to sue for "defamation."

"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers," Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — wrote in his post. "Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F— him."

Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen later told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."

Earlier this week, Margera became a wanted man after police issued an arrest warrant for him. According to TMZ, the Pennsylvania State Police stated that on Sunday morning around 11 am ET, troopers responded to a disturbance call near Pocopson Township. When authorities arrived, they encountered an alleged victim who accused Margera of being involved in an undefined physical confrontation. It was later learned that Margera's brother was the victim.

When police showed up, Margera was not anywhere to be found, as he'd allegedly fled the scene into some nearby woods. TMZ reports that he has not yet been found, so the PA State Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. They are even asking anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts to please come forward with the information. Additionally, TMZ notes that Maregera is currently only facing misdemeanors from the incident: four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and one count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.