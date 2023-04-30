Mark Wahlberg Updates on Family After Move to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg is just the latest celebrity to bid adieu to Tinsel Town. Last year, the actor moved he and his family from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. And he recently gave an update about how he and his wife Rhea Durham, and their four kids—Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12—are handling Sin City. "They love Vegas," Wahlberg E! News. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great." And they have much entertainment, including several celebrity residencies. And Wahlberg is taking it all in. "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he noted. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."

Wahlberg previously revealed he listed his Beverly Hills estate for the betterment of his children's lives. "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams," he said during an appearance on The Talk last Fall, adding, "whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us." He added, "We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."

And just because Hollywood is the mecca of the movie business, Wahlberg thinks Vegas has the same potential. The Wahlbergers owner says he wants to turn the city into Hollywood 2.0. He told Fox Business: "We're looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone. The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now. We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals. And then, after that, I think we can attract a lot of people. The housing market is great."

He added: "When I moved here, I brought probably like 15 or 20 people that work with me also moving here. They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it's, you know, half the cost. And, you know, they walk their dogs," he continued. "They're in a gated community. They've got the school right there two blocks down the road. It's just a much better lifestyle here and more affordable."