Bam Margera Apologizes to Priscilla Presley for Elvis Robe and Ring Confusion

Bam Margera has openly apologized to Priscilla Presley for the confusion surrounding his claims that she gifted him a robe and ring that belonged to her late husband, Elvis. TMZ reports that Margera says he is sorry for the mix-up, claiming that it was actually Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, who gifted him the robe and ring. He is, however, maintaining that the items did once belong to Elvis. "Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil's Elvis stuff," he said.

Earlier this week, Presley slammed Margera for claiming that she gave him some of Elvis' belongings after the pair had lunch together. He also claimed that Presley gifted him a robe and ring that allegedly once belonged to Elvis. Presley later issued a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet that she allowed Margera to visit after Garcia asked if one of his friends could stop by, but that she never gifted him anything that belonged to Elvis. Presley also stated that she didn't even know it was Margera who would be coming over.

As for their time together, Presley says Margera "came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan." She continued, "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."

"At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched," she added. "I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."

While Presley claimed that she and Garcia are done with Margera, it sounds like he is still hoping to be friends with Garcia. "I'm making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band," he said. Margera also added that the gift came "with hopes to record and tour."