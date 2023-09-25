'Jackass' Alum Bam Margera Is Reportedly 1 Month Sober

Jackass alum Bam Margera has had a roller coaster year but is now reportedly one month sober. The ex-pro skater has been struggling with addiction and arrested multiple times over the past several months, but now TMZ reports he is doing well. According to sources, Margera's new girlfriend, Dannii, gave him an ultimatum: her or drugs and alcohol. He chose here.

The sources say that Margera has been clean for a few weeks now, and has been hitting the gym daily and eating healthier. He has reportedly lost weight and gotten back into skateboarding. According to the insiders, Margera has been loving life and has kept just a close group of friends who are positive influences. They add that he feels this is the first time he's ever attempted to get sober for himself, as opposed to through an intervention from family and friends.

Margera's fight for sobriety has played out quite publicly this year. After a few run-ins with the law, and splitting from his ex, Nikki Boyd, the former MTV star briefly went to one of Lamar Odom's substance abuse treatment centers, but eventually left before completing the recommended stay. He later incurred more legal issues, including an assault charge from an altercation with his own brother, Jess Margera.

In August, it was reported that Margera lost custody of his 5-year-old son Phoenix, whom he shares with Boyd. At the time, TMZ reported that Boyd had been awarded temporary sole custody of their son. Margera had been fighting for joint custody, but at this point, he can only see Phoenix via Facetime or video calls. In February, Nikki filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she still wanted Margera to have visitation rights, under the condition that he either stayed in or came to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

As noted by Thompson, Boyd requested spousal support and asked for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Nikki's attorney, David Glass, said in a statement at the time.

"Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family," Glass continued. TMZ later reported that Glass alleged Margera was not sober during a visit with Phoenix, which was part of why Boyd felt it was necessary to separate from him. Margera claimed to be sober, but Boyd was not convinced and decided that it was the last straw.