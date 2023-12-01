Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Posts Photo of Him in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'

Mark Wahlberg is baring it all. The actor stripped down to just his boxers and socks in a new steamy photo shared by his wife, Rhea Durham, that sent social media into a flurry. Hilariously caption, "Good Morning and you're welcome," the photo showed the Hollywood heartthrob lying down in a red-light therapy bed in nothing but his underwear, his toned physique on display.

"We love a generous woman," one of Durham's followers hilariously commented on the post, with somebody else writing, "she knows the ladies." Another person wrote, "Lmao you're a lucky lady that's for sure," as a fourth added, "Love a confident wife!!!" Wahlberg and Durham have been married since 2009 and share four children – Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

The buzzed-about snap came just a week after Wah Golden Globe-nominated actor turned heads when he shared a Thanksgiving Day video of himself shirtless, only wearing a pair of shorts and a hat, as he did a cold plunge. The actor simply captioned the post, "Happy Thanksgiving," with his more than 26 million Instagram followers quickly chiming in with comments like, "As the days go by, you look better and younger," and 'I think I speak for all of us shameless hussies when I say "Thank you for these posts.'"

Wahlberg's impressive physique is the result of a strict fitness routine, though the Father Stu actor recently told Fox News Digital that he has since decided to prioritize his rest and recovery. The actor told the outlet, "I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," adding that "there's o reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training, seven days a week and then doing two a days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water."

As for what a typical workout week looks like for him? Wahlberg shared, "taking a cold plunge and doing that, resting two days a week and really kind of just focusing on being able to move and feel good for the long haul and hopefully drag this beautiful thing called life for as long as possible, as opposed to just worrying about aesthetically trying to get bigger and stronger and then ultimately getting injured." He also revealed that he is attempting to "share that with my kids, who now love to work out. I want to make sure that, hopefully, they can avoid making some of the mistakes that I made."