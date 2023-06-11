Bam Margera Heads to Lamar Odom's Detox Facility After Hospital Release

Bam Margera has been released from a 5150 psychiatric hold, and after spending 72 hours in the hospital, he is ready to get his life in order. As part of his efforts to become clean, he has gone straight to Lamar Odom's rehab center. Sources told The Blast that Odom met Margera, 43, upon his release from the hospital on Wednesday. Upon detoxing, the former skater will be transferred to another Odom facility to work on his recovery. Odom, 43, has previously offered Margera refuge in one of his detox centers. The former NBA player's three facilities are Project West in San Diego, Wavelengths in Huntington Beach, California, and Gold Bridge Addiction Center in Louisburg, Kansas. Neither Odom nor anyone else has revealed at what facility Margera will reside after detox.

The Viva La Bam star was allegedly "receptive to going to rehab," according to TMZ. He even "hugged it out" with Odom during their initial meeting. Several reasons may account for Margera's intense focus on getting clean, but his son, Phoenix, 5, appears to be his primary motivation. Margera had indicated in a shocking video that he would "smoke crack" until he died if he could not access his son, who is currently estranged from him, in a video posted online. That public 5150 hold was imposed soon after that threat. "I haven't seen Phoenix in two f— months," Margera said. "I have to wake up every day knowing I probably won't get to talk to or see him." The rant continued, "I'm going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f— boardwalk until I'm dead unless you deliver me, f— Phoenix." Boyd then addressed his son's mother, Nikki Boyd. "Get to work, Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix."

The parents' interaction did not go well during Margera's last known encounter with his son, which occurred on March 29. It was revealed that Margera and Boyd argued in video clips that surfaced on the internet. In 2021, Margera's estranged wife, Boyd, filed for divorce from him, citing irreconcilable differences. The mother filed for full custody of her child in court and requested the court to award her spousal support as well as physical and legal custody. Through her lawyer, she asserts that she has tried to keep Margera in their son's life as much as possible and does not have any problem allowing him access to Phoenix, provided that it is in California and that he is sober.