Lamar Odom Visits Bam Margera at Hospital, Invites Him to Rehab

Lamar Odom recently visited Bam Margera in the Hospital, and the former NBA player invited the ex-Jackass star to rehab. Margera has publicly struggled with his sobriety lately and was recently taken into custody by police and placed on a 5150 hold, due to concerns that he may self-harm. According to TMZ, Odom met with Margera and offered him a spot in one of the three Odom Wellness Treatment Centers that he founded after getting help with his own substance abuse issues.

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that police sources told the outlet they tracked the former Jackass star down by using his phone GPS data, eventually finding him at Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles eatery owned by actor Danny Trejo. Officers allegedly found Margera behaving erratically so, combined with previous self-harm comments he made publicly, they transported him to a treatment center and placed him on a 5150 hold. Previously, Margera lashed out at his family on social media, with TMZ reporting that the ex-pro skater shared a video in which he claimed that he hasn't been allowed to see his son, Phoenix, in several weeks.

Margera also accused his estranged wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boy, of keeping their child away from him. He alleged that this impacted his sobriety. Margera reportedly ended the clip by threatening to walk down to a boardwalk and smoke crack until he dies, if he was not allowed to see his son.

In February, Boyd filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she wanted Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — to still have visitation rights under the condition that he either stays in or comes to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

Margera's relationship and substance abuse issues come amidst a number of legal issues and police run-ins, the most recent of which was from a physical altercation with his brother Jess. In response to the claims, Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."