Bam Margera Reportedly Taken to Mental Health Facility After Police Find Him

Bam Margera has reportedly been found by police and taken to a mental health facility. According to TMZ, police sources told the outlet that they tracked the former Jackass star down by using his phone GPS data, eventually finding him at Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles eatery owned by actor Danny Trejo. Officers allegedly found Margera behaving erratically so, combined with previous self-harm comments he made publicly, they transported him to a treatment center and placed him on a 5150 hold.

Previously, Margera lashed out at his family on social media, with TMZ reporting that the ex-pro skater shared a video in which he claimed that he hasn't been allowed to see his son, Phoenix, in several weeks. Margera also accused his estranged wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boy, of keeping their child away from him and that its impacted his sobriety. Margera reportedly ended the clip by threatening to smoke crack until he dies, if he's not allowed to see his son.

Back in February, Boyd filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she wanted Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — to still have visitation rights under the condition that he either stays in or comes to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

Additionally, Boyd requested spousal support and asked for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, said in a statement.

"Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family," Glass continued. TMZ later reported that Glass alleged Margera was not sober during a visit with Phoenix, which was part of why Boyd felt is necessary to separate from him. Margera claimed to be sober, but Boyd was not convinced and decided that this was the last straw.

Margera's relationship and substance abuse issues come amidst a number of legal issues and police run-ins, the most recent of which was from a physical altercation with his brother Jess. In response to the claims, Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."