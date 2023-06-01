Bam Margera Drops Chilling Threat in Latest Post Lashing out At Family

Bam Margera has lashed out at his family on social media, dropping a chilling threat in his latest online post. TMZ reports that the former Jackass star shared a video in which he claims that he hasn't been allowed to see his son, Phoenix, in several weeks. He claims that his estranged wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boy, has been keeping their child away from him and that its impacted his sobriety, Margera ends the clip by threatening to smoke crack until he dies, if he's not allowed to see his son.

Back in February, Boyd filed divorce paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she wanted Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — to still have visitation rights under the condition that he either stays in or comes to the Los Angeles County region to see his son. Additionally, Boyd requested spousal support and asked for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, said in a statement.

He continued, "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family." TMZ later reported that Glass alleged Margera was not sober during a visit with Phoenix, which was part of why Boyd felt is necessary to separate from him. The ex-pro skater claimed to be sober, but Boyd was not convinced and decided that this was the last straw.

Margera's relationship and substance abuse issues come amidst a number of legal issues and police run-ins, the most recent of which was from a physical altercation with his brother Jess. In response to the claims, Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."

"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers," Margera added in an Instagram post. "Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F— him."