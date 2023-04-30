Bam Margera Offered Place to Stay By Former 'Kardashians' Star Amid Alleged Substance Abuse, Arrest

Bam Margera continues to set a poor example with his behavior amid his latest arrest. While continuing to snipe at his family, especially brother Jess Margera who accused the Jackass alum of being on meth. He responded with alleged proof that he was back on the righteous path.

"Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth. But when I wear to god and Phoenix the wolfs life I'm not, I went with my lawyers to urgent care," Margera wrote. "Guess what Jesse margera. The results are negative. Now you will be evicted from castlebam sooner than later. Get your f—in s— out HOMOner. Oh wait... not no more."

Many were not quick to believe Margera's claims despite his latest insistence. His past failures have painted the risk involved with giving him another chance on his own, which it seems his family and friends have tried to do.

He isn't out of people willing to help him, though. Former Los Angeles Laker, former love to Khloe Kardashian, and former addict Lamar Odom reached out with an offer to Margera. The NBA alum put out an offer to Margera to stay for free at one of his addiction treatment facilities. According to TMZ, Margera heard the offer and accepted it in one of his later posts on social media.

The acceptance follows Margera's latest claim that he's finished with drinking and he's clean of any other drugs in his system. This might not carry much weight with his loved ones, but if he sticks to his promises this time, fans should still celebrate.

As it stands, the former Jackass star is still at odds with his family. His target outside of his brother is his wife, Missy Margera, whom he blames for helping the police look for him while he was on the run this week.

Margera turned himself in on Thursday after a wild week where he was reported to have escaped into the nearby woods after an alleged assault against his brother and an alleged threat to shoot Jess Margera dead.