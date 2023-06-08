Bam Margera Reportedly Heading to Lamar Odom's Rehab Center

Bam Margera has reportedly been released from a psychiatric hold and is heading to one of Lamar Odom's rehab centers. TMZ reports that Odom met Margera outside when he was released from police custody before the former Jackass star was admitted to one of Odom's three facilities for detox. He will later be moved to one of the other centers Odom Wellness Treatment Centers. Odom had previously visited Margera while the ex-pro skater was being held by authorities on a 5150 hold.

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that police sources told the outlet they tracked down Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — by using his phone GPS data, eventually finding him at Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles eatery owned by actor Danny Trejo. Officers allegedly found the MTV alum behaving erratically so, combined with previous self-harm comments he made publicly, they transported him to a treatment center and placed him on suicide watch. Margera previously lashed out at his family on social media, with TMZ reporting that Margera shared a video in which he claimed that he hadn't been allowed to see his son, Phoenix, in several weeks.

Margera also accused his estranged wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boy, of keeping their child away from him. He alleged that this impacted his sobriety. Margera reportedly ended the clip by threatening to walk down to a boardwalk and smoke crack until he dies, if he was not allowed to see his son.

In February, Boyd filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she still wanted Margera to have visitation rights, under the condition that he either stayed in or came to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

Margera's relationship and substance abuse issues come amidst a number of legal issues and police run-ins, the most recent of which was from a physical altercation with his brother Jess. In response to the claims, Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."