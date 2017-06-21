DeMario Jackson Reportedly Invited Back to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Multiple sources revealed to Us Weekly that Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson has been asked to return to the series after Warner Bros. found no evidence of alleged misconduct.

According to an insider, the season 4 cast, which includes Raven Gates, Robby Hayes and Bachelor Nation favorite Amanda Stanton, have also been asked to return.

It is not clear whether Corinne Olympios will return, as her lawyers announced yesterday that they’ll continue to pursue their own investigation surrounding the incident.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” said Marty Singer, Olympios’ attorney.

“It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard,” he continued.

The production company won’t be releasing video of the stars’ alleged encounter out of privacy for the contestants.

“We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” the statement read. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Shooting will reportedly start again next week and continue through July 4.

