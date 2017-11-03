DeMario Jackson Teases He’s Hooking up With Corinne Olympios After ‘BIP’ Sex Scandal

A playful comment on a sponsored Instagram post is leading Bachelor in Paradise fans to think that DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios‘ relationship isn’t as platonic as they say.

Just days after meeting on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, the two were embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal after a producer who felt uncomfortable watching them engage in sexual conduct filed a complaint saying she felt neither party was sober enough to consent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After an independent investigation, neither party was found to have done anything wrong, but both Jackson and Olympios did not return to finish filming the season. Since then, the two have been seen canoodling in public and on social media, but have always said they’re just friends.

Up Next: Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Publicly Reunite for First Time Since ‘BIP’ Incident

The comment on Olympios’ recent Instagram has fans thinking they’re at least friends with benefits.

“Me and my Halloween candy food baby thank heavens for [Teami Blends]!!!” she captioned a picture of her with some kind of smoothie.

“Thank god it’s just bloating… I thought (baby emoji)” Jackson commented.

“HAHAHAHAHAH,” she responded.

At the 2017 Maxim Halloween Party, the two attended together, Olympios dressed as a sexy fembot and Jackson as a biker.

“We’re extremely close. We talk, like, every day. We hang out. We do things that friends do,” Jackson told Us Weekly there. He also called Olympios “the most drop dead gorgeous girl in the world.”

Olympios also stuck to the “just friends” line when talking to the magazine.

“We’re really good friends and just hang out a lot and I’m super happy to be here with him tonight,” she said. “It’s really good that we could just be friends and have no worries about any drama or anything like that.”