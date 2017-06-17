DeMario Jackson Seen at a Bar With Two Women Following ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson might be embroiled in a sex scandal, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to go out and have some fun.

Jackson is currently at the center of an incident involving “allegations of misconduct” between him and fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star Corinne Olympios which resulted in the show’s suspension after a producer raised suspicions over an alleged sexual encounter between the pair.

Entertainment Tonight reports that The Bachelorette alum was spotted at a bar in Long Beach, California, with two women, and was later seen outside the bar with the women and two other men.

Jackson was also seen at a Starbucks in Los Angeles, where he praised Olympios.

“You know, Corinne’s an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say,” he said.

A source reportedly close to the reality star said Jackson believes footage from the show will clear his name.

“He’s definitely said a few times that based on his conversations with other castmates who were there, they never felt like it was to the level it’s being portrayed,” the insider said. “DeMario feels the footage [from the show] will back up his side.”

A source told PEOPLE that Jackson is in “high spirits.”

“He certainly isn’t the man he’s being portrayed to be. It’s hard for his loved ones to sit and watch most of the slanderous accusations and comments from individuals who don’t know anything about who he is,” the source said, adding, that “the truth may tell different story than what’s been reported thus far.”