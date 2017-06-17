Sources Unveil Even More Details About ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

The controversy with Bachelor in Paradise does not seem to be getting any more clear as new info continues to come out, but maybe it will soon as a cast member who actually witnessed the incident is speaking about what she saw.

Sources close to the cast of Bachelor in Paradise have spoken to TMZ and they say a female cast member walked by Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson when they were hooking up in the pool.

The cast member reportedly saw Corinne with her legs wrapped around DeMario and her top off.

They also said that Corinne yelled out the anonymous cast member's name and appeared to be "very with it." They suggest she was coherent during the whole incident.

Additionally, the cast member is rumored to have told people that she would have broken up the situation if she thought Corinne was too inebriated.

She also says cameras were following her as she walked by, which means the entire thing should have been caught on tape.

In response, Marty Singer, Corinne's attorney, stated, "If nothing inappropriate happened, why did production get shut down? Something serious clearly happened."

Interestingly, the cast member also said that the day after, Corinne talked about hooking up with DeMario and was noticeably worried that her boyfriend back home would hear about what happened.

She claims that she did not hear Corinne even allude to the idea that the hookup was non-consensual.

As has been widely reported, production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down due to "allegations of misconduct," that turned out to be a potential non-consensual sexual encounter.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a statement saying, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

In the days after, however, we learned that the "misconduct" was between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios. Reportedly, the two were drinking heavily, and things started to heat up when they got into a jacuzzi.

Jackson has been accused of making sexual advances on Olympios while she was extremely inebriated and potentially unable to consent to what was happening.

He staunchly refutes the allegations and has even called for footage of the encounter to be released, as he believes it will vindicate him.

No official word at this time if the new season will air as scheduled, or even resume filming at all, but it doesn't appear likely.