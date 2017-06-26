Watch: DeMario Jackson Chokes up in First TV Interview Since ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson is telling his side of the story in an emotional new interview.

The Bachelor in Paradise star choked up in his first sit-down talk since he made headlines for being allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with fellow Paradise alum, Corinne Olympios.

“It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother,” Jackson told Melanie Bromley in a sneak peek of his two-night interview with E! News. “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was difficult.”

Wiping away tears, Jackson went on to say that his grandmothers and aunts were also struggling with the allegations surrounding the scandal, but that his father was a huge support system.

“My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do..” he began before trailing off.

Warner Bros. had announced it was temporarily suspending production on the reality series after a producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after allegedly witnessing Jackson and Olympios hooking up in the swimming pool.

Olympios later said in a statement that she was a victim and had “little memory of the night.” Jackson denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “false” and “malicious.”

On June 20, the production company completed the investigation, finding no evidence to support the claims. Olympios’ lawyer is still conducting a separate investigation.

Jackson’s three-part interview will air on E! at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET June 26 and 27.

Photo Credit: E! News