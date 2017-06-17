‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Shut Down After Alleged Incident Between DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios

After the announcement that production on season four of Bachelor in Paradise had abruptly ended amid “allegations of misconduct,” new details have come to light regarding circumstances that lead to the suspension, and which contestants are at the center of the storm.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the cast said that when the cast arrived to film the new season in Mexico, they were “drinking all day, having a good time…the guys and girls were bopping around, talking to everyone, trying to make connections.”

The source added that DeMario Jackson — who was recently booted after the latest season of The Bachelorette after it was revealed he had a girlfriend — was quickly approached by Corrine Olympios, who famously vied for Nick Viall’s affection on the last season of The Bachelor.

“DeMario was in the pool,” the source said. “Next thing you know, Corinne comes over and hops on his lap. They start talking and joking.”

Things allegedly escalated quickly between the two of them, and they got hot and heavy.

“Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere,” the source explained. “That’s when a ‘third party’ felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. Demario and Corinne got home soon after.”

The source admitted that the “third party” complainant was one of the show’s producers, but also added that producers on the series encouraged Jackson and Olympios to get together.

There doesn’t seem to be any ill will between the two contestants after the incident.

“DeMario was trying to reach Corinne via email, Instagram and Facebook for a few days. Finally, [he] got a hold of her, they exchanged numbers and they’ve been talking. They are both speaking and on good terms,” the source added.

It’s unclear when the interaction between them took place. The rest of the Paradise cast was spotted in an airport in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday morning.

Warner Bros. released a statement later that afternoon.

“We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations,” the statement continued. “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

