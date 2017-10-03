Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Shares Update Following Split from Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi split just over one month ago after getting engaged on the finale of Viall’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, and Viall opened up about the single life while appearing on the latest episode of iHeartRadio’s Ben and Ashley I’s Almost Famous podcast.

“It’s never fun. Being single kinda sucks, but what can you do?” Viall said in a preview of the episode shared by E! News. “I’ve always been the internal optimist of pushing forward so I’m fine. What can you do?”

“Obviously relationships can be great and lovely and amazing and if they don’t work out, you just kind of have to get through it,” he continued. “Two great things as I’ve gotten older that I’ve learned to try and appreciate in life is having perspective and understanding that all things are relative.”

Viall also discussed his feelings towards other Bachelor franchise couples who have made their relationships work.

“I’ll always be incredibly envious for those who have been a part of this world and been able to have a successful relationship,” he told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. “I’m very envious of those people. Unfortunately I wasn’t one of them.”

The 37-year-old added that as he’s gotten older, he’s learned a few things that he’s been able to apply to his current situation.

“When things happen to us as individuals, it feels like a big deal and it can be self-indulgent, but the more you experience life, you get greater perspective from it and that’s all you can do with each experience,” Viall said. “I think in these times, it’s very easy to get down on yourself or let your insecurities kind of pop up and try to get down on yourself but you try to then reflect back on your experiences before and try to have some perspective about it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nickviall