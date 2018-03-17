Adam Scott Says Aziz Ansari ‘Doing Great’ After Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari has been been laying low since he was accused of sexual misconduct two months ago, but one of his former Parks and Recreation co-stars recently gave an update on his friend.

Big Little Lies star Adam Scott, who starred on the NBC comedy alongside Ansari and Amy Poehler from 2010 to 2015, recently spoke about how the actor is holding up.

“I’ll say this: Aziz is doing great. He’s a great, lovely guy,” Scott told Vulture in an interview published Friday.

The Master of None creator and lead actor was accused of sexual misconduct back in January after a 23-year-old anonymous Brooklyn photographer claimed he behaved inappropriately during a 2017 date.

In an interview with Babe, the woman claims she met Ansari at an Emmys after-party. They exchanged numbers and went on a date in Manhattan.

The date ended with Grace leaving Ansari’s apartment in an Uber. After the date, Grace wrote a text message to Ansari, which read, “I just want to take this moment to make you aware of [your] behavior and how uneasy it made me.” Ansari replied, “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.” Babe.com reported that its reporter reviewed the text messages.

The woman claimed Ansari grabbed a condom “within minutes” of their first kiss. At that point, Grace says she told him to slow down. “I said something like, ‘Whoa, let’s relax for a sec, let’s chill,’” she said.

Grace told Babe that Ansari performed oral sex on her, and she briefly did the same for him. “It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within ten minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex,” she said.

Ansari continued making sexual advances towards her, even after she thought he was done.

“He sat back and pointed to his penis and motioned for me to go down on him,” the woman told Babe. “And I did. I think I just felt really pressured. It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable.”

She said she cried during her Uber ride home and told friends about the date.

“I cried the whole ride home,” the woman said. “At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand.”

Days after the allegations were made public, Ansari responded in a statement to Deadline.

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” Ansari wrote. “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

He continued, “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”