Athlete and Actress Tie the Knot After Crowdfunding Their Wedding Ceremony

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani are officially married after taking an unconventional approach to planning their wedding.

The 90210 alum and former rugby player exchanged vows Saturday, Aug. 22, at their Los Angeles home. The couple celebrated with 81 guests, whom McCord affectionately calls her “soul family,” at an “elegant bohemian”-themed backyard ceremony.

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“Our home is where we get to start our new life together,” McCord told PEOPLE. “To have those we love the most bless it with their presence, in celebration of our love, will be a gift that keeps on giving for years to come.”

The couple also opted against traditional prepared wedding vows. Instead, they exchanged personal vows created in the moment, a decision McCord said allowed her to stay present during the ceremony.

“Everyone says it sounds so scary not to write my vows, but I feel if there’s any rush at all it will only make my words more heartfelt and true,” she said before the wedding. “I perform every day of my life when I’m at work. My wedding day is the day that though I’ll be in front of a crowd, I get to 100% be myself.”

The wedding came after McCord and Cipriani publicly took a less traditional approach to funding the celebration. Rather than creating a conventional registry, the couple set up a HuneyFund page where supporters could contribute toward specific wedding expenses.

Contributions included $100 toward the marriage license, $125 for reception music, $200 for beverages and $250 for catering. Larger contributions were designated for expenses such as photography, the rehearsal dinner and wedding cake.

McCord and Cipriani became engaged on Christmas Day 2025. The actress previously revealed that the proposal left her unable to speak.

“I cried for 10 minutes straight,” McCord told PEOPLE in April. “At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s okay, it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing.”

McCord had even considered proposing to Cipriani herself. She said she told her sisters about the idea, but they strongly discouraged her from doing so.

“It occurred to me that I should just propose to him and I told my sisters,” she recalled. “Both really questioned this choice, and they strongly discouraged it.”

She ultimately learned Cipriani already had plans to propose during a planned trip to Cambodia.