‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Athlete Launch Crowdfunding Campaign for Wedding

A Days of Our Lives actress and her rugby player fiancé are finding a unique way to pay for their upcoming wedding.

A HuneyFund fundraising site for AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani confirms they will get married in Los Angeles in Oct. 22. Instead of listing gifts on a registry, the actress, 39, and her international athlete fiancé, 38, are crowdsourcing costs associated with the wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For example, they are asking for $100 to go toward their marriage license, $125 to contribute to music for the reception, $200 for reception beverages $250 for reception catering. There are also bigger ticket options, like $300 for wedding photography, $500 for the rehearsal dinner and $600 for wedding cake.

“Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation,” they wrote on their registry.

McCord told PEOPLE in April that Cipriani proposed on Christmas Day in front of her entire family. “I cried for 10 minutes straight,” she said. “At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s OK it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing.”

McCord said she was even planning her own proposal before her sisters “strongly discouraged” her from the idea.

“It occurred to me that I should just propose to him and I told my sisters. Both really questioned this choice, and they strongly discouraged it,” she said. “I decided to tell him that was my plan, but then the look on his face convinced me not to, and he fessed up and told me he had plans to propose to me on our upcoming trip to Cambodia.”

The couple originally dated from 2016 to 2020. In May 2024, she told Us Weekly that they’d gotten back together. Daily Mail reported that the couple broke up again in January 2025, but clearly they mended the relationship since then.

“I wasn’t looking for it at all. It kind of found me,” she said in May 2024. “It’s the most unlikely situation ever because I was with this person on and off for four years, and we were two shadows matching the shadow of the other person.”

Prior to dating Cipriani, McCord dated Twilight star Kellan Letz from 2008 to 2010 and then Prison Break star Dominic Purcell from 2011 to 2014.