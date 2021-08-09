Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

✖

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.

"I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower, I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f—ing water, don't worry about it," Momoa said during an Access Hollywood interview Monday. "I'm Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good." In another chat with PEOPLE, Momoa and his Sweet Girl co-star Isabela Merced also confirmed he does not stink.

"He smells like Palo Santo," Merced told PEOPLE. "He smells good all the time. There's not one stinky moment, at least for me. Are you stinky right now?" Momoa confirmed he did not stink at that moment but smelled like "fire [and] oil." Merced agreed that he smells like "a lot of essential oils," adding, "But if you give me a hug, it's like a breeze that's Palo Santo coming from his armpits." Their new movie hits Netflix on Aug. 20.

Over the weekend, Johnson assured his fans he showers quite often. In fact, the Jungle Cruise star tweeted that he has a cold shower every morning, then a warm shower after his workout and a hot shower after he gets home from work. "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off-key) in the shower," Johnson wrote. When one fan said this still sounded weird, Johnson insisted there was "nothing weird" about his habits. "I work out twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours," he wrote. "I shower 3xs. Easy to understand."

The strange celebrity shower debate began last month when Kunis and Kutcher told Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their two children when they can see dirt on them. Kutcher said he only washes his "armpits and my crotch" daily. Shepard added that he and Kristen Bell stopped having their children bathe every day as well.

During a Vanity Fair interview last week, Gyllenhaal also revealed that he does not shower often either. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the actor explained. "I do believe because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."