Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Will Star Together in Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are back on screen together for the first time since their time on That '70s Show, teaming up for a new Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos centered around what appears to be a serious snacking crime. Thursday, the snack brand showed its first look at the Super Bowl LV ad, which showed Kutcher opening an envelope containing crime scene-esque photos of an empty bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

In a second teaser for the commercial, Kunis makes a cryptic plea for innocence as she delivers a dramatic monologue to a dark room. "What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we've been through?" she asks, breaking down into tears as she says, "I can't even look at you!"

Kunis suddenly stops crying then, turning to talk to "It Wasn't Me" rapper Shaggy, who has been sitting behind her the whole time. "Ugh, too much?" she asks him. "Just stick to the line I gave you," he responds, unimpressed, as Kunis turns around to practice her lines again while the artist's hit song begins to play. Kunis and Kutcher haven't appeared on screen together in the teasers for the commercial yet, but it appears The Ranch actor will be investigating the theft of his snacks when the full commercial airs during the Sunday, Feb. 7 game.

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015 after first meeting on the set of That '70s Show in 1998 when she was 15 and he was 20, and now are parents to two children together — 6-year-old daughter, Wyatt and 4-year-old son, Dimitri. While staying home with their kids amid the coronavirus quarantine, the couple decided to launch an official Quarantine Wine, donating all the profit to charities helping people in need during this dark chapter of U.S. history.

"On the bottle it's an interactive label, so you can write, it says, 'Toasting to,' and then you can write whoever you want to toast to," Kutcher explained in a video announcing the launch. "Whether it's a friend that you're sharing an evening with or somebody who's doing something great." Kunis chimed in, "Or by yourself, because you're at home with your damn kids that you love so much," to which her husband agreed wholeheartedly, "Yeah, it can just be a toast to getting through the day. How about that?"