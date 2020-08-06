Ashton Kutcher Follows Ellen DeGeneres Defense With Tweet About 'Mistakes'

Ashton Kutcher is following up on his controversial defense of Ellen DeGeneres with a cryptic tweet about making mistakes. After the actor said the daytime talk show host had only ever treated him with "respect and kindness" as The Ellen DeGeneres Show is under investigation over an allegedly "toxic" workplace environment, Kutcher seemingly responded to people criticizing him for coming to her aid by asking them to identify if they have made mistakes in their lives or are "perfect."

People quickly deduced what they thought the post was about and continued to call out The Ranch actor as "out of touch." One person responded, "If this is about Ellen, the energy is woefully misplaced. I'm not perfect. I don't think wanting common courtesy, kindness, fairness and a safe space in the workplace makes anyone imperfect. Celebs with these types of post [continue] to illustrate an out of touch ideal." Another replied, "Dude just admit not everyone has had the same experience with or working for the Ellen Show and move on. This is embarrassing."

1. If you’ve made mistakes ❤️

2. If you’ve learned from your mistakes (retweet)

3. If your perfect (comment) — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Tuesday, Kutcher tweeted of his relationship with DeGeneres over the years, "I haven't spoken with [DeGeneres] and can only speak from my own experience. She and her team have only treated me and my team [with] respect and kindness. She never pandered to celebrity, which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes."

DeGeneres' show is under internal investigation by WarnerMedia after several current and former employees of the show came forward in a Buzzfeed News piece alleging they had been victims of harassment, racism and intimidation while working behind the scenes of the comedian's show.

DeGeneres herself apologized for the environment on set last week in a memo to her staff, saying in part, "My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote. "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."