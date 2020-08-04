Katy Perry is sending love to Ellen DeGeneres. As DeGeneres' talk show is investigated after allegations of a "toxic" work environment behind the scenes, the "Smile" singer issued a statement of support on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying she has only ever had "positive takeaways" from her time on the show and urging others to recognize the "light & continual fight for quality" DeGeneres has publicly championed over the years.

"I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," wrote Perry. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades." She ended her message, "Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

Portia De Rossi has also come out publicly in support of her her wife DeGeneres as the show is investigated by a third party hired by WarnerMedia after the allegations from current and former employees published in a BuzzFeed News report alleged instances of racism, harassment and intimidation behind the scenes. "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi wrote on social media Monday, adding the hashtags "#stopbotattacks," "#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres," "#IStandByEllen," "#IstandByEllenDeGeneres" ‬and "#bekindtooneanother."

DeGeneres herself issued a lengthy statement to her staffers in a memo last week, in which she shifted responsibilities onto hr executive producers. "My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote. "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

The comedian also promised to do her part in encouraging herself and others "to learn and grow," saying that everyone needed to be more "mindful about the way our words and actions affect others," and that she was "glad" the issues at their show were "brought to my attention." She concluded, "I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."