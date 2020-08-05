Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Experience With Ellen DeGeneres, and Fans Have Thoughts
People have been weighing in with their thoughts on Ashton Kutcher's defense of Ellen DeGeneres. The Ranch star spoke out in her defense on Tuesday, following weeks worth of allegations that she and her producers fostered a toxic workplace for employees.
"I haven't spoken with [DeGeneres] and can only speak from my own experience," he tweeted on Tuesday. "She and her team have only treated me and my team [with] respect and kindness. She never pandered to celebrity, which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes." Kutcher continued his defense of her in his mentions, replying to several comments that suggested he was treated different because of his celebrity. "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with," Kutcher insisted. He also replied to a fan who added how it's "too bad her staff doesn't have 'teams'" similar to Kutcher. He then replied: "No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable."
Kutcher continued to explain that he does not believe DeGeneres should be taking the blame for her employees' alleged actions. Of course, not everyone saw things the same way.
Will sleep better tonight knowing Ellen's team treated Ashton's team with respect & kindness! https://t.co/J0GrZefGzy— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Go to bed Ashton. No one cares about Ellen. We have too many other issues going on in our life.— Angela (@angelafbrown) August 5, 2020
Well I guess if Ashton Kutcher says Ellen is good, then she must be okay. He’s from Iowa so we have to do everything he says.— Crunchy Home Butts (@lostabet) August 5, 2020
prevnext
I love all these celebs standing up for Ellen like obviously she wasn’t mean to you ASHTON KUTCHER YOU DIDNT WORK FOR HER— Katie Summers ✨ (@katiessummerss) August 5, 2020
i would actually like Ellen MORE if she also abused celebrities. It’d be so punk rock tb like “ur a little bitch, don’t look me in the eyes u cunt... Heyyy! Welcome to Ellen, We’re here live with Ashton Kutcher! So tell me, Ashton...”— Levi (@LeviMcCachen) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Nobody should be surprised by rich celebrities sticking together with Ellen. From Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, etc. Rich celebrities are capitalists & regardless of gender, race, etc they’ll always stick together to protect their own interests as the ruling class.— Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) August 5, 2020
Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, etc... all coming to Ellen’s defense is a clear example of class solidarity among the super rich. Smh— becca (@MJFinesseLover) August 5, 2020
prevnext
That’s nice, Ashton. It must be nice to part of the accepted class of wealthy, famous people that Ellen respects. For the rest of us plebs, well, we’ll just keep minding our business and hoping to have our voices drowned out by celebrities when we try to stand up for ourselves.— burner (@shoddytweets) August 5, 2020
Idk why but celebs coming out of the woodwork to say Ellen was nice to them & therefore can’t be a bad person rly irritates me. Like they’re going out of their way to gaslight and invalidate the experiences of ppl who work on Ellen everyday just bc they, a celeb, had a good time— Amy the Sixth 💀🗝 (@AmyMWriting) August 5, 2020
prevnext
I've been saying this for years.
Ashton Kutcher is a total FRAUD. He is now trying to minimize all the stories that have come out about Ellen and he knows it. Look what he did to Demi and his AirBnb has destroyed neighborhoods and communities around the world. I can't stand him! https://t.co/Fx70niWa8i— thehoch (@hochalicious) August 5, 2020
Wow a lot of celebrities (Katy Perry, Kevin Hart and Ashton Kutcher) who I already did not like are defending Ellen Degeneres... Time to change my opinion of her from not liking her at all to actively hating her— Marty (@martymoogle) August 5, 2020
prev
Ashton Kutcher saying Ellen “never pandered to the celebrity” when the entire point of talk shows is pandering to celebrities.— little lady lagoon. (@_Rozayyy) August 5, 2020