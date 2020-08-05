Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Experience With Ellen DeGeneres, and Fans Have Thoughts

People have been weighing in with their thoughts on Ashton Kutcher's defense of Ellen DeGeneres. The Ranch star spoke out in her defense on Tuesday, following weeks worth of allegations that she and her producers fostered a toxic workplace for employees.

"I haven't spoken with [DeGeneres] and can only speak from my own experience," he tweeted on Tuesday. "She and her team have only treated me and my team [with] respect and kindness. She never pandered to celebrity, which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes." Kutcher continued his defense of her in his mentions, replying to several comments that suggested he was treated different because of his celebrity. "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with," Kutcher insisted. He also replied to a fan who added how it's "too bad her staff doesn't have 'teams'" similar to Kutcher. He then replied: "No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable."

Kutcher continued to explain that he does not believe DeGeneres should be taking the blame for her employees' alleged actions. Of course, not everyone saw things the same way.