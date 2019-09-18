Ashlee Simpson Reveals Her Reality Show With Evan Ross Was Canceled

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ reality show has been squashed after just one season. The couple shared the news on Tuesday. Simpson told Us Weekly that Ashley and Evan would be over as the couple takes on projects of their own.

The series debuted on E! last September and went on through October. The six episodes covered their relationship and the ups-and-downs of parenting.

“We are not doing that anymore,” Simpson told Us Weekly. “We had so much fun doing it, but we’re both working on our own projects and we’re literally there with each other every day.”

Simpson and Ross both are continuing to work on their music careers. The two released their first album together last year, entitled “Ashley+Evan.”

The couple tied the knot in August of 2014. They have a four-year old daughter, Jagger. Simpson also has a 10-year old son, Bronx, with ex-husband and Fall Out Boy member, Pete Wentz. Having their kids grow up in front of a camera wasn’t something they preferred as Simpson shared that they “didn’t want to have our kids on TV for too long.”

Last month, Ross told US Weekly that he would love to see the family grow. This came on the heels of Simpson sharing the same response a year prior. At the time, she told US Weekly that “we know we want to” when the time is right.

“I would love to [have more],” Ross said. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see. I want a flock, but it’s up to her.”

The couple just recently celebrated their five year anniversary. Simpson shared a post on Instagram about the special occasion.

“Happy 5 year anniversary baby! I can’t believe this beautiful life we have built. You are my everything… my dream love,” the post read.

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Aug 31, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

The Ashley and Evan show was Simpson’s second go-around in the reality television scene. She previously starred in The Ashlee Simpson Show. The series stayed on MTV for two seasons from 2004 to 2005.

Simpson also appeared on the Newlyweds: Jessica and Nick show when she was much younger. That series starred her sister, Jessica Simpson, and her husband at the time, Nick Lachey.