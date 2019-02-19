Arnold Schwarzenegger Weighs in on Katherine and Chris Pratt’s Relationship

The Terminator is a big fan of Chris Pratt marrying his daughter. Arnold Schwarzenegger gushed over Katherine Schwarzenegger and her fiancé during an interview with Extra‘s Mario Lopez on Wednesday.

“That was really fantastic,” Schwarzenegger told Lopez. “She is so happy, they both are so happy.”

The 71-year-old actor said he approves of his future son-in-law. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic,” he said, adding that Pratt asked Schwarzenegger for his permission “the traditional way” to marry his daughter.

“He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck,” he said.

A source had previously told Us Weekly that Pratt asked Katherine’s parents for permission before proposing. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the source said, adding that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

After all, it was Shriver who reportedly helped set them up in the first place.

“Maria helped set them up,” a source told PEOPLE in June when the relationship was “still new.”

Shriver congratulated the couple after Pratt announced on Instagram that they were engaged. “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people,” she commented on Pratt’s Instagram engagement announcement. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you … yes let’s go.”

The Lego Movie 2 actor announced the news on January 13 after about six months of dating. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned an Instagram photo of the two of them that also showcased Katherine’s giant engagement ring.

Last week, Pratt, who shares 5-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, told Entertainment Tonight that he wants “lots of kids” with Katherine. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he said Friday. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he added. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”