Ariel Winter Shares Up Close And Personal Eyelash Photo

Ariel Winter is giving her Instagram followers an extreme close-up view of her voluminous eyelash extensions. The Modern Family star took to social media this weekend to showcase her stunning new look.

Thanks @mavlashextensions 😍

The 19-year-old actress shared the snap with a shout out to MavLash extensions in the caption.

The side-by-side photos show Ariel Winter’s hazel green eyes with dramatically thicker eyelash extensions and her natural brows.

As with many of her Instagram posts, Ariel Winter was met with a mixed reaction from her followers. Many expressed how gorgeous they thought the eyelash extensions looked while others shared different opinions.

“OMG…you are perfection,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented: “Look like she got caterpillars chilling on her eyelids.”

Ariel is no stranger to receiving backlash over her controversial fashion choices. Earlier this month, at a panel for her wildly popular ABC sitcom Modern Family, Winter donned a revealing gold dress that some of her critics labeled as “slutty.” After Ariel’s haters began lashing out at her for wearing the daring ensemble, she took to Instagram to post her response and it was clear that the actress does not care what anyone thinks.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” she wrote. “Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)”

😘

This past week Ariel Winter whipped her Instagram followers into a frenzy once again after posting a photo that exposes almost her entire booty. The jaw-dropping image shows Ariel Winter sporting a barely-there light blue bikini. With her back to the camera, Ariel was photographed laying a kiss on her actor beau Levi Meaden with her curvy figure on full display.

She shared the snap with the caption: “Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky…Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!”

Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵

