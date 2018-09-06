Ariel Winter Says She Will ‘Love’ and ‘Miss’ Burt Reynolds Always

Modern Family star Ariel Winter paid tribute to movie icon Burt Reynolds, who she worked with on the film The Last Movie Star. Winter remembered Reynolds as a “legend” on and off the screen.

“The world lost a legend today. Not only on screen, but also in life,” Winter, 20, wrote on Instagram. “Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did. They don’t make them like him anymore— he truly was the last movie star.”

Winter continued, “Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment. While today is a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he’s no longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt.”

Winter shared a gallery of photos from the set of the film, which was written and directed by Adam Rifkin. Reynolds starred as an aging movie star whose glory days are long gone. In the film, he heads to Nashville to receive an award, and meets Winter’s character, Lil. Chevy Chase also starred in the movie.

The Last Movie Star is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Reynolds died on Thursday at age 82 after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement. “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Reynolds’ best-known films include Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run, Boogie Nights and Deliverance.

