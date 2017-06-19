Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Derriere In New Pool Pics

Ariel Winter is officially in summer mode and posting all new swimsuit snaps on social media. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Sunday to unleash three photos that show her in a barely-there blue bikini.

🍕🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

In the trio of snaps, the 19-year-old actress is laying out on a huge pizza-shaped raft while floating in the pool. Ariel is seen wearing a patterned blue bikini that flaunts her curvy figure, giving a clear view of her booty in the thong-bottomed swimsuit. In the pictures that show Winter lying face-down while letting her backside soak up the sun, her neck tattoo can be seen peeking out underneath her hair.

Winter shared the gallery of pics on Instagram with pizza and ocean wave emojis. The photos were a smash hit with Ariel’s fans and followers as they dished out more than 162k likes in less than 14 hours after she posted them online.

Earlier on Sunday, Ariel Winter gave a shout out to all the dads out there for Father’s Day. The Dog Years actress posted a pic alongside her father, Glenn Workman, her sister Shanelle Workman-Gray, and Shanelle’s husband David Gray.

She shared the pic with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to the two most amazing dads in the entire world. I’m so lucky to have you both in my life…I love you two more than life! Thank you for the incredible people you are, and for the important roles you both have in my life. Hug your fathers today (fathers not only meaning blood, but all the step-fathers and people you consider your fathers out there).”

When Ariel Winter isn’t releasing swimsuit snaps on Instagram, she frequently posts photos with her actor boyfriend, Levi Meaden. The two aren’t afraid to show a little PDA on social media, even despite the fact that many of Ariel’s critics have slammed her for living together with Meaden, who is 10 years her senior.

Most recently, Ariel and Levi took a step in their relationship and got matching tattoos. The two shared multiple pics on Snapchat from their visit to the tattoo parlor to show off the artwork they had inked on their skin. See the pics here.