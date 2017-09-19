Ariel Winter Drops the Mic on Body Shamers With Instagram Rant

When Ariel Winter starts a post with “Rant,” you know it’s about to get wild.

The Modern Family actress addressed multiple recent headlines concerning her in a three-page note screenshot for Instagram. Throughout her emotional post, she slammed body shakers who are stuck on a single theme: her “sexualized” or “inappropriate” outfit choices for her body.

The 19-year-old opened the rant by addressing recent photos of her entering the grocery store in a pair of revealing booty shorts.

“Something I wish people would realize… I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around every day,” she began. This isn’t the first time the actress has blasted paparazzi head-on.

“I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect,” she continued.

The “wardrobe malfunction” comment may also be in reference to the daring double-slit dress Winter wore to the Emmys on Sunday. The actress’ high slits nearly led to a fashion mishap, but boyfriend Levi Meaden quickly stepped in to adjust her outfit.

Winter, who often shares snaps on social media to show off her cleavage and curves, kept firing shots at her shamers: “I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear every day so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????”

The actress clearly had a lot to get off her chest, so she switched gears to address a comment she made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the story, Winter said her mother would have done anything to boost the young actress into stardom, even put her in nude scenes if given the opportunity.

So she continued, writing: “I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying ‘you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a whore,’” she continued. “I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn’t an ADULT as I am now.”

“As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself… And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect.”

Critics have also shamed Winter for “squeezing” into her shorts recently, and though she’s already addressed those haters, she isn’t letting any of these mean comments define her.

“We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with they bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sluts.’”

She ended the lengthy post with a final message before the mic drop. “Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over.”

