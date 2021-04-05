Ariana Grande Reportedly Planning "Fairytale Wedding" With Famous Guests

✖

Ariana Grande may have a new task on her plate with her upcoming stint on The Voice, but she's also busy preparing for her wedding to fiancé Dalton Gomez. According to a new report from OK! Magazine, Grande's wedding will be something straight out of a fairytale. Additionally, the publication shared that the singer has plans to invite many of her famous friends to the event, including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and her fellow Voice coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

A source told OK! Magazine that the singer has already started planning her wedding to Gomez, and it will reportedly be a major event. The insider said, "Ariana has started putting together her wedding plans with fiancé Dalton Gomez, and it is going to be massive. The couple is looking towards the end of the year when they hope COVID-19 restrictions have eased up." Considering how "massive" this wedding will reportedly be, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that Grande has sought out help from her family members in preparing for her big day.

"Her brother Frankie [Grande] and her mom are helping her with planning a fairytale wedding," the source added. A separate insider opened up about what Grande's wedding may entail. They shared that Barbra Streisand will reportedly perform at Grande's wedding. While she has reportedly tapped Streisand to perform, she will also be inviting a slew of famous guests. OK! Magazine reported that Bieber, Minaj, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, and Grande's future Voice co-workers, Shelton, Clarkson, and Legend, are all expected to be invited to the celebration.

It was originally reported in December 2020 that Grande and Gomez were engaged. They were first linked together in March of that same year. While the "Thank U, Next" singer has been dating Gomez for some time, she has taken a private approach when it comes to opening up about her relationship. A source, who is described as a friend of Grande's, opened up to OK! Magazine about the singer's decision to keep her relationship with Gomez private. They said, “Since getting engaged in December, Ariana made the choice to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. [Dalton] is very private but understands that she is one of the most famous pop stars in the world. He also knows she is one of the most fashionable people in the world and is expecting her wedding dress to be as amazing as she is.”