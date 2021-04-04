Ariana Grande Gushes Over Fiance Dalton Gomez in Romantic Series of Photos

✖

"Positions" singer Ariana Grande certainly has a lot to celebrate right now. The pop star recently signed on to be a judge on The Voice, taking over from Nick Jonas. She also got engaged to her celebrity real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez in December. While the couple keeps it low key, Grande offered up a glimpse into their love life with a new post on Instagram.

She shared three romantic pictures of herself embracing Gomez, adding a mushy caption alongside the dreamy images. "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," Grande wrote. However, if fans were hoping for another good look at her engagement ring, they'll have to keep their eyes peeled for future peeks at the sparkler.

According to reports, Grande and Gomez's families are thrilled at their impending union. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," a source told E! News. "They could not be more excited." Ultimately, Grande loves being in a "normal" relationship. "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," a source told E! News in October. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

Grande recently moved to the West Coast so that she could be closer to Gomez, buying a house in Los Angeles. "It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Their relationship truly blossomed in lockdown during COVID, as the usually busy people were given a bit more time to spend together. "Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," a source told PEOPLE. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."