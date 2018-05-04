Anthony Mackie Jokes Who Has a 'Better A—' Between Him and Chris Evans

✖

Anthony Mackie is ready to take on Chris Evans when it comes to the role of "America's ass." The actor, who is primed to take on the role of Captain America when Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19, joked in a Jan. 14 interview with KFC Radio that he already felt he surpassed his friend and Avengers co-star when it came to one part of the Marvel character.

"Chris and I laugh and joke about it all the time, I have a much better ass than Chris Evans," Mackie said. "So one day we’re gonna do the biking shorts test, or the compression shorts test, and we’re gonna have everybody choose, which is America’s ass." Mackie has a hypothesis as to the outcome of their experiment. "I think it’s gonna be 50/50 split," he explained. "Some people like their pizza lightly toasted, some people like a little bit of char on their pizza, you know what I’m saying? So it’s all about how you like your buns cooked."

Mackie and Evans' rear end rivalry stems from the gag in Avengers: Endgame in which Cap, looking at a passed out version of his past self, looks down at his backside and quips with a smile, "That really is America's ass," which made for one of the most talked-about moments of the film, and certainly one of the biggest laughs. That moment "sort of grew on its own," Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus told SYFY WIRE in October 2019.

"The first thing that was there was Tony looking at Cap's terrible Avengers outfit and going, 'that suit does nothing for your ass.' That stood on its own for a while, and then Ant-Man was added to the scene, and he said, 'I think that's America's ass.' And that was the joke for a while," Markus explained of the evolution of the joke.

Redoing the end of the fight between the 2012-era Captain America and his time-traveling self, co-writer Stephen McFeely said necessitated a different ending to the scene. The idea sparked when 2012 Cap was "slumped on the ground with his butt in the air." Evans was "certainly OK" calling attention to the tight costuming, which McFeeling joked "wasn't his favorite." Markus added that the moment landed especially for the audience because of Captain America's typical straight man role. "It's rare that you can find a joke for Captain America to tell that [is] in character as Captain America because he doesn't do a lot of non-sequitur smart remarks," he added. "So I think Chris is happy when you can get something funny that stays in the Cap wheelhouse."