Chris Evans: 8 Times the 'Captain America' Star Was a Real Hero

Chris Evans might be a talented actor with an incredible filmography showcasing his depth and range, but the Captain America star is a lot more than just a beloved thespian that walks the red carpet — and shares photos of his precious, sweet pup, Dodger! In addition to being just your average guy, the Boston native uses his starry influence for good every chance he gets, helping to propel a more compassionate world that runs on kindness. Playing a social justice warrior on-screen most humbly and respectively translates to sparkling integrity off-screen, as Evans is known to frequently give to charity and undertakes philanthropic efforts to help others. Not only has he donated to several charities over the years, but he also gives his time to hundreds through organizations on both a local and national level. While he's not always shy about his opinions with the world and government, it should be noted how he works hard to create a unification no matter what. This can be seen in his latest endeavor, A Starting Point — the video-based civic engagement platform designed with his two colleagues, Mark Kassen, and Joe Kiani that aims to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and elected officials. With the Marvel actor trending on social media Saturday, it's important to note and share all the hard work and kindness Evans has shown others over the years with his motivations that go above and beyond to help others. Scroll through to see just why Evans might be a real Captain America after all!

Visiting the Boston Children's Hospital before becoming 'Cap' In the same year as his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America, Evans took out time from his busy schedule to visit children at the Boston Children's Hospital, putting smiles on dozens of faces. Evans, along with his mother, visited during the holiday season to play with children in the hospital's playroom and those unable to leave their rooms. (Photo: Darren McCollester/WireImage for CHB)

Helping Betty White on stage While Evans can be considered swoon-worthy in every way, one of his most admired qualities is the immense respect he upholds for women, whether it be his mother, sisters and female co-stars. But it was almost five years ago when he leaped into action to help Betty White on stage during the People's Choice Awards that left fans and viewers at home seeing heart eyes.

Evans' Super Bowl bet In 2015, Evans and his Avengers co-star, Chris Pratt visited both Seattle and Boston children's hospitals after a friendly Super Bowl bet with a hefty wager: if one of the star's home team loses, they must visit a children's hospital in the winning city while sporting full superhero gear and the champion's colors. Though Evans' team, the Patriots won the Super Bowl that year, he returned the favor for Pratt — a Seattle Seahawks fan — and visited the Seattle Children's Hospital wearing his Captain America suit. .@ChrisEvans and Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) visited @seattlechildren Saturday as promised https://t.co/ibSQzaWZau pic.twitter.com/SmFvx0H6Hb — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 8, 2015 Thanks to @Disney for all your magic to make this visit possible and for sending Captain America his suit! pic.twitter.com/zBZyfcRE4p — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) March 8, 2015

He donated money for girls to see 'Captain Marvel' When Captain Marvel first came out, many were pushing to get young girls and women into theaters for the premiere of one of the first female superheroes to grace the silver screen. While a GoFundMe was set up ahead of his Avengers co-star, Brie Larson's movie for organizations, Girls Inc. LA and We Have Stories to get in on the event, Evans caught wind of the tweet and donated, sharing the news on his own Twitter to millions of followers. The social media share not only went viral but raised awareness for the campaign with more than $63,000 for the charity. Donated!! #CaptainMarvelChallenge https://t.co/sHHICslkLX — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 15, 2019

When he saved his hometown theatre Gifted and humble, the Boston native has consistently expressed his love and admiration for the theater over the years — even crediting his hometown escape, the Concord Youth Theater as a place of salvation growing up. Calling it a site where he would "feel safe and take risks" for what would "ultimately" lead to his career, Evans stepped up big time to help save the spot for future students of the arts. In between years of cycling in and out of various suburbs, Evans helped the group find its permanent home in a church with seats for over 200 theater lovers.

Dedicated to beating childhood cancer Evans has been working non-stop off-screen with Christopher's Haven, an organization located in Boston working to create a supportive community consisting of seven temporary apartments and a community recreation area for families of children being treated for cancer in nearby Boston hospitals. Evans has spent time with families at Christopher's Haven, listening and talking with them and even getting his Avengers co-stars in on the fun with donations from bets and contributions from fans via Omaze. Please support my favorite charity @chris_haven at https://t.co/57KQuCmsl9

It's a wonderful place that helps so many people. #GivingTuesday2017 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 28, 2017

That time he helped Scarlett Johannson and Regina King on stage... So, it might not be in line with charitable and philanthropic efforts carried out by so many of our favorite stars, but it's these kinds of gestures that are an incredible measure in integrity and character. During the Golden Globes this past January, Evans helped his co-star and best friend, Scarlett Johansson with her red Vera Wang gown when it tangled on-stage. Not exactly the focus of the segment as Taron Egerton had just won for Best Actor, Evans can be seen in the background assisting her most kindly. The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020 This gesture of chivalry was seen the previous year when Evans helped Regina King get on stage during the 2019 Oscars. With King's heel getting stuck somewhere in the train of her gown, Evans took her arm and literally walked her up to the stage, sending fans into a frenzy. Chris evans is a gentleman: confirmed✔ pic.twitter.com/B5EbXZkDqm — alex; (@adorvbucky) February 25, 2019