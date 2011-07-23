Chris Evans Sends Fans in a Frenzy After 'Captain America' Star Is Reportedly Reprising Role

Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and the news has sent fans into a frenzy. According to Deadline, there is no official confirmation that a deal had been finalized, but sources advised the outlet that Evans and Marvel have been discussing it and that he is open to returning. Deadline noted that it reached out to Marvel about the rumors, and the company "had no comment."

Evans made it clear in past years that he was not picking the shield back up after Avengers: Endgame, and even passed the mantle to Anthony Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson, at the end of the film. Wilson is often better known by his superhero name, Falcon. While the move was shocking for many fans, this passing of the torch was actually not unprecedented for the two characters, as years prior Wilson had become Captain America in Marvel Comics continuity.

There has been a lot of speculation as to how Evans could return, though with time-travel and multi-verse storylines having been introduced in recent MCU films, it seems the possibilities could be endless for new adventures of Evans as Steve Rogers. Perhaps fans will get to see more WWII-era missions carried out by Cap and the Howling Commandos, or maybe Evans will portray an alternate-dimension version of Rogers. Fans have been taking to social media to speculate on all the possibilities, but mostly they are just so excited to get more for Evans as Captain America. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on Twitter!