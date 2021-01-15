Chris Evans Addresses Captain America Reports While Praising Fan Response to News

Chris Evans is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Captain America again, and the Knives Out star had a coy response to the rumors. He also praised fans for their GIF-game after the news leaked. Evans was believed to be done with the role after Avengers: Endgame, but just when Evans thought he was out, Marvel found a way to pull him back in.

On Thursday, sources told Deadline Evans was set to play Cap in "some role" in another MCU movie. It is not clear if Evans has signed on the dotted line, but the deal includes an appearance in one Marvel movie and leaves the option open for an appearance in a second. Deadline's sources said it was "unlikely" to be a fourth Captain America movie, but would be more like Robert Downey Jr.'s turns as Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel did not comment on the news, but Evans did, at least indirectly. "News to me," he wrote, adding a shrugging emoji. Later, Evans thanked fans for their GIF responses to the report. "Some of the gif responses are priceless... Good work, everyone," he wrote, adding three laughing emojis.