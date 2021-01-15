Chris Evans Addresses Captain America Reports While Praising Fan Response to News
Chris Evans is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Captain America again, and the Knives Out star had a coy response to the rumors. He also praised fans for their GIF-game after the news leaked. Evans was believed to be done with the role after Avengers: Endgame, but just when Evans thought he was out, Marvel found a way to pull him back in.
On Thursday, sources told Deadline Evans was set to play Cap in "some role" in another MCU movie. It is not clear if Evans has signed on the dotted line, but the deal includes an appearance in one Marvel movie and leaves the option open for an appearance in a second. Deadline's sources said it was "unlikely" to be a fourth Captain America movie, but would be more like Robert Downey Jr.'s turns as Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel did not comment on the news, but Evans did, at least indirectly. "News to me," he wrote, adding a shrugging emoji. Later, Evans thanked fans for their GIF responses to the report. "Some of the gif responses are priceless... Good work, everyone," he wrote, adding three laughing emojis.
ummm do it anyway pic.twitter.com/2VaIwewdNZ— ً (@enbyrogers) January 14, 2021
In Endgame, there was a sequence where Anthony Mackie's Falcon appeared to be taking over the mantle of Captain America, just as the character has in the comic. Evans was approached about returning to the MCU in some form, according to Deadline, and he eventually came to like the idea. The two sides came to an agreement at the beginning of the year. The deal could also include a Disney+ series. Mackie and Sebastian Stan are already working on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to debut on March 19 and only includes six episodes. The first MCU Disney+ show, Wandavision, debuts Friday.
January 14, 2021
Back in November 2019, Evans told Entertainment Tonight he would "probably not" appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He added that Cap's ending in Endgame was so perfect it "would be a shame to revisit." However, he did leave a caveat for his return. "Unless there was something very unique that we felt the need to reveal," Evans said at the time. "For now, it feels like, let's just be content with how well it ended."
just show up to set we won't say anything pic.twitter.com/yGw9TENiOG— shay (@thorsquadrilogy) January 14, 2021
SIGN THE CONTRACT AND COME BACK pic.twitter.com/7Vlahz5eSp— h (@drysdaIes) January 14, 2021
Okay. Well...I guess that’s the end of that pic.twitter.com/lt472XDEdj— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 14, 2021
steve come back pic.twitter.com/jVR9cPbbNv— fran multi💫🕷️🕸️🦇 (@hpspideywayne) January 14, 2021